The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian radar station in the south

Ukrainian fighters destroyed the Russian radar station "Zoopark-1" in the Kherson direction. The situation in the region remains difficult, but under control.

This was reported by the operational command "South".

During the day of the battle, there were no significant changes in the position of the enemyʼs troops. The occupiers continue to conduct an active defense and try to hold the occupied borders.

The Russians are also using aviation, rocket and barrel artillery, mortars and tanks, shelling the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and nearby communities. During the day of October 23, the enemy attacked our positions and the settlements of the Beryslav district liberated in October six times.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 7 Russian soldiers in the south over the past day. The Russians keep 11 ships and boats in the Black Sea, including 3 large amphibious assault ships and two carriers of high-precision cruise missiles with a total salvo of 16 Kalibers.