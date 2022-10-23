Reuters: In Iran, hackers hacked the nuclear organizationʼs website and posted data online

Hacker group Black Reward has released information related to Iranʼs nuclear program.

Reuters writes about it.

This step was taken in support of the protesters in Iran. The statement, which the hackers published on October 22, ended with the words, "In the name of Mahsa Amini and for women, life, freedom."

In particular, they posted on the network management and work schedules of various parts of the Bushehr power plant, passports, and visas of Iranian and Russian specialists working there, as well as contracts and agreements regarding nuclear development with domestic and foreign partners.

The main Department of Public Diplomacy and Information of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization said that "this step was taken to attract public attention."

"It should be noted that the contents of usersʼ emails contain technical messages as well as normal and ongoing day-to-day exchanges [of information]," Iranian state media reported.