British intelligence: Russia is preparing the “Wagner line” in the Luhansk region to contain the rapid counteroffensive of the Armed Forces

Russian soldiers from the "Private Military Company of Wagner" are building their defense line in the occupied part of the Luhansk region in order to deter any quick counteroffensives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by British military intelligence on October 23.

The photos show an area of ​​recently constructed anti-tank fortifications and trench systems southeast of Kreminnaya in the Luhansk region. If the plans are as big as Prigozhin claims, then the work will most likely be aimed at integrating the Siverskyi Donets River into the defense zone.

In general, this "project" assumes that Russia is making a significant effort to prepare a deep echelon defense along the current front line, which is likely to deter a quick Ukrainian counteroffensive.

On October 19, the owner of the Wagner Private Military Company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced that his team of engineers is building a large "Wagner Line" — a line of defense in the occupied Luhansk region, and published a map showing the planned scale of the project.