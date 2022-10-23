Xi Jinping became the leader of China for the third time

Xi Jinping was re-elected general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for the third time.

This is reported by Xinhua.

Addressing reporters, Xi Jinping said the party had successfully completed its congress, "holding its flag high, rallying its forces, and moving forward together."

"We are now confidently advancing on a new path to transform China into a modern socialist country in all senses. To advance to the goal of the second century and embrace the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts is for Chinaʼs road to modernization," the state leader said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks from the podium during a meeting of members of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, October 23, 2022. Getty Images / «Babel'»

China will also have a new prime minister: Li Qiang, instead of Li Keqiang. The new head of government was the head of the partyʼs Shanghai branch.

Xi Jinping was supposed to be ending his rule in China, as his second term as the head of the Communist Party was coming to an end, but at the congress on October 22, he was actually allowed to continue to lead the country. At the congress, party members identified Xi as the partyʼs "core" leader and enshrined his ideas as guiding principles for Chinaʼs future development. The "two guarantees" ensure Xiʼs "core" status in the party and the partyʼs centralized power over China. Thus he became the most authoritative leader of China since Mao Zedong.