Hungary promises to ratify the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO by the end of the year

The head of the administration of the Prime Minister of Hungary, Gergely Gulyás, said that his country will ratify the membership of Sweden and Finland in NATO by the end of the year. According to him, the Hungarian government has already submitted relevant documents to the National Assembly.

Politico writes about it.

Gulyás said that the NATO expansion will be ratified in mid-December at the latest. Hungary hopes that this will strengthen NATO.

Answering journalistsʼ questions about whether this expansion corresponds to the interests of Hungaryʼs national security, Gulyás noted that this issue is debatable, but the Hungarian side sees no reason to slow it down.

Currently, only two NATO countries have not yet ratified the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO — Hungary and Turkey. The other 28 member states have already done so.