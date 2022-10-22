The author of the design of the last three iPhones is leaving Apple. This may affect future visual decisions

Appleʼs head of industrial design, Evans Hankey, is leaving the company after three years in the position, but it is not yet known who will replace her.

This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to the statement of Apple representatives.

Hankey took the helm in 2019, replacing Jony Ive, who once made the companyʼs devices and software the most recognizable in the world. Hankey was responsible for most of the development in the industrial design department. Under her leadership, Apple released the iPhone 12, 13 and 14, as well as the MacBook with the M1 processor.

Bloomberg writes that Hankeyʼs resignation may affect the companyʼs future design decisions.