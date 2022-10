Over the past day, the Ukrainian military eliminated 320 occupiers. Thus, the Russian army has already lost more than 67 thousand of its soldiers in the war.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces writes about this.

Also, during the day, the Ukrainian army destroyed 6 tanks, 8 armored combat vehicles, 5 artillery systems and one rocket salvo fire system.

In addition, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down one plane and 16 Russian drones.