Ukrainian troops in the south destroyed 17 occupiers in a day and hit the positions of Russian air defense systems

During the past day, the Ukrainian army destroyed 17 occupiers in the south, a rocket salvo system Grad, a tank and a mortar. Also, the military struck Russian equipment concentrations and positions of air defense systems.

This is stated in the report of the operational command South.

"Missile and artillery units completed 220 fire missions. Enemy losses were ensured in the amount of: 17 occupiers, a rocket salvo fire system Grad, a tank, a mortar, 3 units of armored vehicles and 3 ammunition depots in the Beryslav district. Another 6 armored cars and two mortars were damaged. The final losses of the enemy are being investigated," was noted there.

In addition, the aviation made 10 strikes against the concentration of enemy equipment and strongholds in the Beryslav and Bashtanka districts, as well as on the positions of the enemyʼs air defense systems, including in Kakhovka district.

Russian troops continue to shell Ukrainian positions along the front line with all available weapons. The occupiers also attacked the recently liberated villages of the Kherson region.