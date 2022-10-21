Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the south

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolayiv regional military administration Vitaly Kim, and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"On October 21, around 4:00 p.m., in the Bashtanka district of the Mykolayiv region, a unit of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Southern Air Command shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft," the message reads.

This happened during the air alert throughout Ukraine.