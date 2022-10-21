In the morning, the Russians shelled Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia with missiles. There are wounded people and destruction

Russian troops attacked one of the local enterprises in Kharkiv. Six people were wounded.

This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov.

"Strikes" at one of Kharkivʼs enterprises. First, entering the administrative and industrial building located on the territory. There is destruction," he noted.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Sinegubov also reported that six people were wounded as a result of the early morning attacks by the occupiers on Kharkiv.

The city of Zaporizhzhia was also hit by rocket fire. Preliminary, residential buildings and city infrastructure were damaged by enemy strikes.

Detailed information about the destruction and victims is being clarified.