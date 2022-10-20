The Prague court partially acquitted the Russian Franchetti, who participated in the occupation of Crimea. He was released from custody

The Prague City Court partially acquitted Russian Alexander Franchetti, who participated in the occupation of Crimea.

This is reported by ČTK.

Franchetti was accused of forcibly detaining at least 11 Ukrainians in 2014, but it has not yet been proven.

The court released Franchetti from custody, but the Prague prosecutor filed an appeal against this decision. Franchetti was not charged with creating an organized criminal group, so he still faces up to 15 years in prison.