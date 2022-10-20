UFU will provide temporarily displaced Ukrainians with free housing in 45 European countries. How to apply

United for Ukraine will provide free housing in 45 European countries to Ukrainians who were forced to leave due to the full-scale Russian invasion. The UFU team, together with its partners, has already provided a temporary home for 11,200 Ukrainians.

Currently, Ukrainian women with children who are looking for temporary housing for a period of 7 to 30 days can fill out a form on the United for Ukraine website. The deadline for placement is December 31, 2022.