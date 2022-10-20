Belarusian “Radio Liberty” showed pictures of the airfield near the border of Belarus with Ukraine, where the Russian military is arriving

At the airfield in Zyabrovka, a cluster of Russian equipment and intensive engineering work were noticed.

This is evidenced by satellite images published by the Belarusian service "Radio Liberty".

The pictures show that the number of military trucks on the territory of the airfield has increased, the territory of the military town has expanded, and the presence of anti-aircraft missile systems S-300 and S-400 is noticeable. Also visible is the train that arrived with fuel.

Sand embankments are being built in the northern part of the airfield, and the sand is not brought from outside, but directly from quarries on the airfield. The publication notes that similar structures in the form of mounds can be seen, for example, in the military unit 1146 of the anti-aircraft missile regiment, which performs the task of protecting the Ostravetsk NPP. Radar stations are installed there on the embankments, which are used to identify targets and guide missiles.