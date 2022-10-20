A rescue vehicle was blown up by a mine in Kharkiv region. Two people died, four others were injured

On October 19, a car carrying employees of the State Emergency Service was blown up by a mine in Izyum district of the Kharkiv region. Two people died, four others were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Sinegubov.

He warned that the mine danger in the region remains high, and added that during the day, pyrotechnics neutralized 657 explosive objects in the de-occupied territories of the Kharkiv region.

Oleh Sinegubov also spoke about the Russian attacks. During the day of October 19, the occupiers shelled the Kharkiv, Izyum, Chuhuiv and Kupyansk districts.

In particular, around 16:00 they fired artillery at Vovchansk. Shells destroyed the shop. The Russians also fired artillery at the districts of Hoptivka, Hryanikyvka, Kolodyazne, Krasne, Ohirtseve, Strelecha, Berestove, Kyslivka and Pershotravneve.

A 78-year-old resident of Izyum district was injured. He was sent to the hospital.