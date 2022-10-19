Poland will purchase 288 rocket launchers from South Korea

The Polish government has signed an agreement with South Korea to purchase 288 Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers.

Reuters writes about it.

The Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak stated that the first 18 Chunmoo missile systems will be delivered as early as 2023 to protect the countryʼs eastern territories. These installations are manufactured by Hanwha Defense, the defense division of South Koreaʼs Hanwha Corp.

Chunmoo was developed in 2013 to replace the obsolete K136 Kooryong MLRS. One installation is capable of firing twenty 131 mm unguided rockets with a range of up to 36 km, six 230 mm rockets with a range of up to 45 km, or six 239 mm guided missiles with a range of up to 80 km.