The Cabinet of Ministers has raised the cost of urgent registration of passports

From November 1, the cost of urgent registration of a passport, foreign passport and refugee travel document will increase.

This is stated in Government Resolution No. 1180.

According to the document, the cost of issuing a passport of a citizen of Ukraine within 10 days will increase from 252 to 496 hryvnias. The price of issuing a passport for a citizen of Ukraine to travel abroad in three or seven days will increase from UAH 704 to UAH 992.