The Defense Forces shot down 13 Shahed-136 drones in Mykolayiv region overnight. The Russians attacked the region twice

On the night of October 19, Russian troops twice attacked the Mykolaiv region with Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.
This is reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to the summary, the Ukrainian military shot down a total of 13 Iranian drones.
"Eleven drones were shot down by the Forces of the Southern Air Command, and two were "landed" by the National Guard," the command clarifies.
- Recently, Russian troops have increased their shelling of Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure. They use cruise missiles, surface-to-surface air defense missiles and Shahed-136 kamikaze drones provided by Iran for their attacks. During the massive Russian attack last week, 15 critical infrastructure facilities were damaged.