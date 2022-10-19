The Defense Forces shot down 13 Shahed-136 drones in Mykolayiv region overnight. The Russians attacked the region twice

On the night of October 19, Russian troops twice attacked the Mykolaiv region with Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

This is reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the summary, the Ukrainian military shot down a total of 13 Iranian drones.

"Eleven drones were shot down by the Forces of the Southern Air Command, and two were "landed" by the National Guard," the command clarifies.