In Germany, the head of the cyber security department was fired due to alleged ties to Russia

In Germany, the head of the Federal Office for Cyber Security (BSI), Arne Schoenbom, was fired. He is accused of ties to the Russians.

The BBC writes about it.

Schoenbom headed the management since 2016. Recently, journalist Jan Bemermann spoke about his alleged connections with a Russian company.

Before leading BSI, Arne Schönbohm worked to establish the German Cybersecurity Council, a private association that advises businesses and politicians on cybersecurity issues.

One of the members of this association was Protelion, a subsidiary of a Russian firm founded by a former KDB employee who was awarded by Putin. Protelion was expelled from the association this month. The Cyber Security Council of Germany said that the accusations of connections with Russian special services are untrue.

However, Arne Schoenbom was fired anyway. Law enforcement officers are now investigating the charges brought against him.

"The basis for this was not least the accusations made public and widely discussed in the mass media. Necessary public trust in the neutrality and impartiality of his leadership as president of Germanyʼs most important cyber security agency has been destroyed," Interior Minister spokeswoman Nancy Feiser said.