The petition to prohibit Russians from carrying out cultural activities in Ukraine has received the required number of signatures

A petition to ban Russians from conducting cultural activities in Ukraine on the website of the Office of the President has received the necessary 25 000 votes. Now it should be considered by Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is reported on the website of the petition.

The author of the petition was Anastasia Klymenko, and it appeared on the OPʼs website on August 15.

"Today, we, the creative community, film and theater actors, producers, directors, representatives of the cultural sector, are on the defensive on the cultural front and aim to build a coherent and valuable Ukrainian cultural space. Considering Russiaʼs crimes against the Ukrainian people, we do not see any possibility of any further cooperation in the cultural, film and theater sectors, and on the contrary, we see the need to increase Ukrainian content on television, in theaters, on the radio and in the field of cinema," she noted.

The petition demands that citizens of the Russian Federation be banned in Ukraine from carrying out any activity in the field of cinematography, television, radio broadcasting, theater and culture in general. They also want to ban the broadcast of any television and film content that was created in Russia or with the participation of Russians.