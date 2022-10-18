The Verkhovna Rada canceled the conscription during martial law

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) canceled conscription for military service during martial law.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

318 MPs voted for draft law No. 8109. According to the MP, from now on, during the martial law, conscription for military service will not be carried out. The conscription commissions will organize and carry out medical examinations of persons who are on the military register of conscripts and have reached the age of 27, their inclusion on the military register, or their exclusion from the register.

Also, commissions will send conscripts who have expressed a desire to enter higher military educational institutions, or military educational units of higher education institutions, to pass tests and take entrance exams, or will make a decision to refuse such a referral.