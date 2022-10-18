The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Tor-M2 air defense system in the south and two ammunition depots in Beryslav area

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 22 occupiers, 11 pieces of equipment and two ammunition depots in the southern direction over the past day. It was possible to liquidate the SRG [a sabotage and reconnaissance group] near Nova Kakhovka.

The OC "South" reported about this.

In total, during the day, the enemyʼs losses in equipment amounted to four tanks, two mortars, a self-propelled large-caliber howitzer "Akatsia", an anti-aircraft missile complex "Tor-M2" and three units of armored vehicles. In addition, another tank, a self-propelled howitzer "Msta-S" and a self-propelled howitzer "Grad", four units of armored vehicles were damaged.

It is noted that, despite the stormy weather, the enemy ship group has been increased to nine units, including two large amphibious ships and two surface-to-surface missile carriers of the “Kalibr” type.