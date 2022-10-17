Two Ukrainian women made the Time list as people who make a significant contribution to changing the world for the better

Two Ukrainian women, Daria Kolomiets and Olga Rudenko, made it to the list of Next Generation Leaders by Time magazine, an annual list of figures who make a significant contribution to changing the world.

Before the Russian invasion, Daria Kolomiets worked in television for 10 years, and then turned to music as a DJ and developer of the music app MusiCures. During the war, she started the "War Diary" project, in which she collected more than 40 stories of people about different experiences of war. In June, Daria Kolomiets went to New York, taking with her rare records of Ukrainian artists (for example, with recordings by Volodymyr Ivasyuk) to introduce the world to her culture.

Olha Rudenko told journalists about her work at the Kyiv Post, the Kyiv Independent publication, and her work during the war: for example, in the first three days, the publicationʼs Twitter followers grew from 30,000 to one million (now there are more than two million). In May, Time put Olga Rudenko on the cover.