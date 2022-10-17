Kherson City Council: There is no official information about the release of mayor Ihor Kolykhayev from captivity

Currently, there is no official information about the release from captivity of the mayor of Kherson Ihor Kolykhayev. There has been no news about him since June 28, the Kherson City Council reports.

"There is no official information regarding the release of Ihor Kolykhayev from captivity. As well as there is no information where he is currently. Since June 28, 2022, for almost four months, none of Ihor Viktorovychʼs relatives have seen or heard from him. Also, his relatives are sure that he did not leave the borders of Kherson," the city council reports.

On April 25, Kolykhaev reported that armed men entered the building of the Kherson City Council, took the keys, and changed the councilʼs security to their own. The next day, the employees were introduced to the "new head of the administration" and offered to cooperate with the occupiers. Kolykhaev stated that he refused the offer, but at the same time remained living in Kherson.

In the morning of the next day, the mayor came to the communal institution, where the employees of the city executive committee had been working recently. He was detained near this building by representatives of the Russian Guard and FSB. The occupiers seized the hard drives and conducted a search. At that time, the mayor was in a separate office in handcuffs. After the search, Kolykhaev was put on a bus and taken to an unknown destination.