The occupiers attacked Odesa region with an Kh-59 missile. There were no casualties

The Russians launched a missile attack on the Odesa region, firing an Kh-59 missile from a Su-35 aircraft. One of the oblastʼs infrastructure facilities was struck.

There were no casualties, Odesa City Council reports with reference to the data of the Operational Command South.

In addition, the head of the regional military administration Maksym Marchenko noted that on the night of October 17 in the sky over Odesa, Air Defense units destroyed six enemy kamikaze drones.