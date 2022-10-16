The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine denied the Russian fake about the repeated closure of the Serbian embassy in Kyiv

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko denied the information spread by Russian publications that the embassy of Serbia in Kyiv was closed again.

The diplomatic mission stopped its work back in March and did not return to the Ukrainian capital after that.

According to Nikolenko, it was Russia that launched the disinformation about the closure of the Serbian embassy in Kyiv.

"Actually, the Serbian embassy left Ukraine at the beginning of March and has not returned since then. Employees of the diplomatic mission work from Belgrade," he wrote.