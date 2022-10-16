Ukraine and Turkey are working on extending the “grain initiative”

Ukraine and Turkey support the continuation of the "grain initiative" after November 22 of this year. That is the day the agreements expire.

The parties announced this during a meeting at the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure reports

"Today, together with the Minister of Defense of Turkey, Hulusi Akar, we discussed the implementation of the "grain initiative". Since its launch, more than 7.7 million tons of agricultural products have already been exported, which has already stabilized food prices and countered the threat of global hunger," the message reads.

The parties participating in the initiative — the UN, Turkey and Ukraine — have expressed their readiness to continue its operation. The parties assure that there is currently no doubt that the work of the "grain corridor" will be continued after November 22.