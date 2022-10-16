British intelligence: Russia cannot produce shells as fast as it spends

The Russian defense industry probably does not have time to produce ammunition as fast as the Russian army consumes it.

This is stated in the daily report of British intelligence.

The British noted that on October 10, 2022, Russia launched more than 80 cruise missiles over Ukraine. According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, more than half of the shells were shot down by the Air Defense Forces of the Ukrainian Army.

"The Russian defense industry is probably unable to produce advanced munitions at the rate at which they are being used up," said a British Ministry of Defense report.

The stockpile of Russian long-range missiles will continue to decrease. This is likely to limit the ability of the Russians to hit the desired targets in the future, according to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.