Contactless fare payment has begun to be implemented in Kyivʼs ground public transport

In Kyiv, ground public transportation began to be connected to the contactless fare payment system.

This is reported by the Kyiv City Administration.

"To pay the fare, it is enough to attach a bank card or a gadget with the contactless payment function to the validator. Confirmation of the operation of the system on one or another route is provided by branded stickers on the validators," the message reads.

Payment by bank card is already available on buses on routes: 6, 21, 41, 46, 50, 59, 61, 70, 73, 79, 98, 99, 101, 102, 103, 114.

The service allows you to use both the Kyiv Digital app and the Kyiv card. The cost of a one-time trip when paying by bank card is 8 hryvnias. The capital authorities promise that in the next two to three weeks the system will be operational on all routes and all types of communal ground public transport.