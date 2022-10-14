The President awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to UIA member Myroslav Symchych and 11 other military personnel

Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to Ukrainian Insurgent Army member Myroslav Symchych and 11 Ukrainian servicemen, one of whom was awarded posthumously.

The relevant decrees of October 14 were published on the website of the head of state.

Myroslav Symchych is now 99 years old. He spent thirty-two years of his life in Soviet camps. On December 4, 1948, Myroslav Symchych fought his last battle, after which he was convicted by the Ivano-Frankivsk Military Tribunal for participating in the UIA. In 1985, he was finally released. Just now, Symchych was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

In addition to him, this rank with the presentation of the Golden Star was awarded to colonels Oleg Honcharuk, Yevheniy Kurash, Valeriy Padytel and Ihor Skibyuk, lieutenant colonels Dmytro Zavadskyi, Rostyslav Koziy and Serhiy Poberezhets, major Yevhen Solovyov, master sergeant Borys Kharchuk, lieutenant general, commander Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk.

Major of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Ivan Gvozdev was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.