In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims after the attack on October 9 has increased to 15. Another 6 people are considered missing

In Zaporizhzhia, the death toll from the Russian attack on a high-rise building on October 9 has increased. The bodies of 15 people were found at the site of the impact, six more are considered missing.

This was reported by the press service of the Regional Department of Emergency Situations.

“As a result of a rocket attack on a civilian object in the city, 15 people died, 11 people were rescued, and six more are currently considered missing,” the message reads.

At the site of the destruction of the entrance section of the nine-story residential building, emergency and rescue operations are ongoing. So far, about 200 tons of remains of construction structures have been dismantled.