The number of people killed in the rocket attack on Mykolaiv has increased to eight

In Mykolaiv, rescuers retrieved the body of the last victim from under the rubble of a residential building hit by a Russian rocket on October 13. The total number of victims reached eight.

This was reported by the mayor Oleksandr Senkievych.

“Rescuers completed the search operation... In total, the bodies of six dead people were unblocked from under the rubble of the building. Thus, as a result of the Russian attack on October 13, eight residents of Mykolaiv were killed: seven residents of the building and one rescuer who died at the shuttle station while on duty,” he wrote.