For the first time in 30 years, Ukraine will chair the Board of Governors of the World Bank and the IMF

The Board of Governors of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund elected Serhiy Marchenko, Minister of Finance of Ukraine, as its chairman for 2023. The decision was taken unanimously.

This will allow Ukraine to increase the effectiveness of cooperation with international financial organizations, member countries of the World Bank and the IMF.

Ukraine received the presidency for the first time in 30 years of membership in the World Bank and the IMF.

"It is a great honor to represent Ukraine on the international financial arena. The new status will make it possible to increase the efficiency of cooperation with international financial organizations and countries that are members of the World Bank and the IMF," said the head of the Ministry of Finance.