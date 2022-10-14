Reuters: The US is preparing a new $725 million military aid package for Ukraine

Reuters, citing two informed American officials, writes that the United States is preparing a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $725 million.

The new package is expected to include additional ammunition as well as HMMWV military vehicles, but no new air defense systems.

Officials clarified that the time of the announcement, as well as its content and cost of the package may change depending on the situation.

The weapons added to the package should help the Armed Forces counterattack, but there are no means to counter missile attacks.