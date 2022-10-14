Amnesty International: At least 23 children killed in protests in Iran in September

At least 23 children have died during protests in Iran in the last 10 days of September.

CNN writes about it.

A 19-page report released by Amnesty International on October 13 said at least 23 children — some of them were than 11 years — were killed by the Security Forces in the last 10 days of September alone.

"Among the wounded children are 20 boys aged 11 to 17 and three girls, two of whom were 16 years old and one was 17 years old," the message reads.

The human rights organization said that "almost half of the registered child victims" belonged to minorities. They were killed by Iranian security forces during "Bloody Friday" on September 30, a date Amnesty International called the "deadliest day" of repression in Iran.

"Iranian security forces have killed at least 23 children and injured many more with complete impunity in an attempt to suppress the spirit of resistance among the countryʼs youth and maintain their iron grip on power at all costs," Amnesty noted in a statement.

The rights group believes Iranʼs security forces have killed many more children. Amnesty International is continuing its investigation.