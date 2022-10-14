Lithuania sent repaired self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

Lithuania has repaired Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery units damaged on the battlefield and is sending them back to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Lithuania Arvidas Anusauskas.

"PzH2000 repaired in Lithuania are returning to the battlefield in Ukraine. Good luck!" he wrote on Twitter.

The Minister of Defense of Lithuania did not say exactly how many units of this equipment were repaired by the Lithuanians.