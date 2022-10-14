The "counter-terrorist operation mode" was introduced in Belarus. They say there is a threat to Belarus from other countries.
This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Volodymyr Makei in an interview with the Izvestia publication.
He noted that Belarus received data on the alleged plans of some states.
"Indeed, there was information that some neighboring states are planning provocations, almost related to the seizure of certain parts of the territory of Belarus," Mackay noted.
- On October 10, Belarusian dictator Lukashenko agreed with Putin to deploy a joint group of troops near the borders of Ukraine. He claims that Ukraine is allegedly planning to attack Belarus with the help of NATO.
- According to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, six battalions of the enemy are concentrated near the border from the Belarusian side.
- Belarus is currently helping Russia in its war against Ukraine, not only by providing access to air bases and airspace, but also with ammunition and spare parts. Since the beginning of the invasion, the Belarusians have sent 26 echelons with ammunition from the territory — thatʼs almost 250 wagons weighing more than 10 000 tons.