The "counter-terrorist operation mode" was introduced in Belarus. They say there is a threat to Belarus from other countries.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Volodymyr Makei in an interview with the Izvestia publication.

He noted that Belarus received data on the alleged plans of some states.

"Indeed, there was information that some neighboring states are planning provocations, almost related to the seizure of certain parts of the territory of Belarus," Mackay noted.