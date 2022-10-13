France started direct gas supply to Germany for the first time

France has begun supplying natural gas directly to Germany for the first time as Berlin looks to diversify its energy supplies after cutting off supplies from Russia.
DW writes about it.
The French operator began modifying its pipeline networks several months ago to ensure flow in the German direction. Gas began to be pumped through the Saar federal land.
Germanyʼs gas storages are 95% full. However, Germans will be asked to save gas in winter because of possible unforeseen situations.
Earlier, France and Germany agreed on energy solidarity. Paris will help Berlin with gas supplies, and Germany will supply France with electricity during periods of peak consumption.
- Against the background of a significant reduction in gas supplies by Russia, European countries are actively preparing for winter, filling gas storage facilities from available sources. In September, Gas Infrastructure Europe calculated that at the end of summer , the level of gas storage in Europe is 86%.
- At the same time, the International Energy Agency says that Europe faces the threat of an "unprecedented risk" of gas shortages.