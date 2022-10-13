North Korea launched another ballistic missile towards South Korea and sent fighter jets

North Korean troops launched another ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan and sent 10 fighter jets toward South Korea.

Yonhap writes about it.

North Korean aircraft was detected 25 km north of the military demarcation line in the central region and 12 km from the northern demarcation line. They were intercepted by F-35A fighters.

This is the second time in a week that North Korea sends its planes to the inter-Korean border area.