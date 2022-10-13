General Staff: the Armed Forces shot down eight drones, including six Iranian drones

Ukrainian air defense units shot down eight drones on October 13, including six Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.
This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to their data, the Defense Forces aircraft carried out 19 strikes during the day. More than 13 places of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as six anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy, were confirmed to have been destroyed.
During the day, the missile forces and artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit two control points, three areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, and two ammunition depots.
In addition, the General Staff was able to confirm the destruction of two enemy military facilities in the area of the Burchak settlement of Zaporizhzhia region. The attack by the Armed Forces took place on October 12. The losses of the occupiers in this place are now being clarified.
- On October 13, the forces and means of air defense of Zachod and Pivdnya managed to shoot down five Kalibr cruise missiles.