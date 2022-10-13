General Staff: the Armed Forces shot down eight drones, including six Iranian drones

Ukrainian air defense units shot down eight drones on October 13, including six Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to their data, the Defense Forces aircraft carried out 19 strikes during the day. More than 13 places of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as six anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy, were confirmed to have been destroyed.

During the day, the missile forces and artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit two control points, three areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, and two ammunition depots.