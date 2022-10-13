The Armed Forces shot down five cruise missiles that Russia tried to use to hit military facilities in the west of the country

The forces and means of air defense of West and South managed to shoot down five Kalibr cruise missiles.
This was reported by the Air Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Around 17:00, the Russian occupying forces attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the western region by firing missiles from the Black Sea.
Four cruise missiles were destroyed by the Zahid air defense forces and means.
Another Kalibr cruise missile was destroyed in the south of the country by the air defense unit of the Southern Air Command.
- In the Lviv region, air defense forces shot down one rocket, and two more hit a military facility in the Zolochiv district. This is a repeated hit on this object — military property was destroyed at the place of impact, but there were no human casualties. This information was provided by the head of OVA Maksym Kozytskyi.