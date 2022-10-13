The Ministry of Internal Affairs explained who has the authority to cut locks on closed shelters

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service have no legal grounds for cutting locks on closed shelters.

First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhenii Yenin informed about this on the air of the telethon, answering questions about the information from the KMDA that the rescuers will cut the locks from the shelters.

"According to the Code of Civil Protection, local administrations are responsible for the proper operation of shelter facilities. And in this case, it is worth clarifying that it was about the rescuers of the Kyiv Rescue Service, who probably have a well-developed algorithm for such actions," Yenin said.