Locks will be cut on closed shelters in Kyiv

The authorities of Kyiv informed that the locks of shelters closed during the air raid will be cut in the city.

This is reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

"The city authorities remind that all shelters that belong to the fund of protective structures must be open and accessible to residents during an air alert. These objects are marked on the shelter map. Balance-keepers must provide 24-hour public access to shelters [...]. If the shelters remain closed during the alarm, the rescuers together with the police will cut the locks," the message noted.

Police periodically receive complaints about this, so citizens are advised to call “101” or “102” to report closed shelters.