The SBI is investigating why a military plane crashed in Vinnytsia region during the shooting down of Russian drones

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating the circumstances of the crash of a military plane in Vinnytsia region. It happened on October 12 around 9:00 p.m. during an air alert.

The SBI reported this on October 13.

Preliminary, the military pilot performed a combat mission — shooting down Russian drones. He managed to shoot down 5 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. According to one of the versions of the investigation, during the destruction of another unmanned aerial vehicle near the village of Turbiv, fragments of a downed drone hit the cabin of a Ukrainian plane.

The pilot directed the MiG-29 fighter into the field to avoid large-scale destruction and casualties among the civilian population, he managed to eject and is in the hospital. There are no victims among the population.