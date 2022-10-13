Two Ukrainian planes have crashed in Poltava region over the past two days

On October 11 and 12, two Ukrainian military planes crashed in Poltava region. There were no casualties among civilians.

The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin informed about this during a video conference with journalists on October 13, reports Suspilne.

"On Tuesday and Wednesday, there were disasters, our planes crashed in the Shyshatska community. I cannot comment on more information, the military leadership of the Ministry of Defense is commenting on these events. We are waiting for information from them," Lunin noted.