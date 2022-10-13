“Ukrenergo”: Energy supply throughout the country has been stabilized

Specialists managed to stabilize the situation with energy supply throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The head of "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi informed about this.

"Yesterday evening, dispatch restrictions were not applied in Kyiv, the region and the entire central region, restrictions were lifted in the northeastern regions of our country from 7:55 p.m. During today, neither in the morning nor in the evening, the introduction of emergency shutdown schedules is not yet planned," Kudrytskyi wrote.

According to him, two factors contributed to this: specialists of "Ukrenergo" and "Oblenergo" stabilized the energy supply in all regions of Ukraine. The Ukrainians, in particular residents of the center of Ukraine, consumed electricity sparingly in the evening. Whether there will be restrictions in the future, according to Kudrytskyi, depends primarily on whether there will be no new shelling and destruction.

At the same time, the company leaves a recommendation to reduce consumption during periods of peak load on the power system: in the morning from 08:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and in the evening from 05:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.