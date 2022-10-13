“Sky Shield”. 15 NATO countries agreed to create an updated European air defense system

Fifteen countries of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) have launched a project to create an improved European air defense system.

Spiegel writes about it.

Germany, Great Britain, Slovakia, Norway, Latvia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania and Slovenia are participating in the project. The defense ministers of these countries signed a declaration on the so-called "Sky Shield" initiative at the NATO meeting in Brussels.

The project should help eliminate existing gaps in Europeʼs current anti-aircraft system — for example, in the field of ballistic missiles that reach high altitudes on their trajectory, as well as in defense against drones and cruise missiles.