The UN Population Fund in Ukraine has launched a psychological support hotline for men. Rooms:

For Vodafone and Lifecell subscribers: 2345

For Kyivstar subscribers: +38 (067) 752 23 45

Men can call about any issues that cause stress: problems at work or in relationships, worries about war, difficulties in anger regulation, etc. The support hotline is anonymous — personal data will not be stored. The line is free and will work around the clock. Operators are qualified psychologists.