The Czech Republic plans to allocate €20.3 million to help Ukraine every year

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, together with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, has developed a €61 million aid program for Ukraine. These funds will be used for humanitarian aid and the reconstruction of Ukraine during 2023-2025.

This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic.

Each year, the Czech Republic will allocate 500 million crowns (€20.3 million) for this. Funds are provided for humanitarian, stabilization, rehabilitation, and economic aspects of assistance.

According to the head of the Czech Foreign Ministry Jana Lipavska, the plan includes the involvement of Czech companies and solutions that already have a good reputation in Ukraine today. “We want to involve both the private sector and the non-profit sector,” Lipavska said.

Representatives of the Czech Republic and Ukraine will discuss details of cooperation at a joint meeting in Kyiv.