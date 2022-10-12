The anti-corruption court took into custody one of the participants in the Ukrgasbank case

The higher anti-corruption court chose a preventive measure for one of the suspects in the Ukrgasbank case, the head of the department for working with corporate VIP clients — detention with the alternative of paying more than 30 million hryvnias as bail.

This was reported by the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.

"The Investigating Judge of the State Criminal Court of Ukraine has chosen a preventive measure for one of the suspects in the case regarding the illegal activities of the officials of the state JSC "Ukrgasbank", including the former head of the National Bank of Ukraine, which caused losses in the amount of more than 206 million hryvnias," the report says.

The term of the preventive measure is until December 10, 2022.

In case of bail, the suspect will have to:

to appear at every request to the detective, prosecutor and court;

to notify the detective, prosecutor, or court about a change of residence and place of work;

refrain from communicating with witnesses in the case;

to deposit with the relevant state authorities all their passports for traveling abroad.

On October 6, NABU informed the ex-head of the National Bank of Kyrylo Shevchenko about the suspicion. The case concerns the period when he was the chairman of the board of Ukrgasbank. We are talking about the withdrawal scheme of 206 million hryvnias during 2014-2019.