The European Union will impose a prohibition of entering the ships registered in Russian registers to its ports from April 2023

From April 8, 2023, the European Union will ban ships certified by the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping from entering its ports. The relevant restrictions were adopted in the latest package of sanctions.

The Department of Transport of Estonia writes about this.

All certificates issued by the Russian Maritime Register on behalf of an EU Member State before 7 October 2022 must be canceled and their validity suspended until 8 April 2023 by the relevant EU State.

In addition, if an EU member state has authorized the Russian registry to carry out checks and inspections, it must withdraw such permits by January 5, 2023.